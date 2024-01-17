The start of the month of January 2024 was not the best for Colombian sport after the decision of Panama Sports to remove the headquarters of the 2027 Pan American Games for breach of contract.

Once the entity's “unwavering” decision was known, the entire country began to move in search of recovering the headquarters, something that is still being worked on, although in Brazil They warn that the headquarters has already been awarded.

(We recommend you read: International baseball competition is canceled due to lack of endorsement from Mindeporte)

The last

Colombia had to pay 8 million dollars in two payments: one of four million before December 31, 2023 and another, for the same value, before the end of January 2024, but that was not fulfilled.

Panam Sports' decision made the government itself lead the crusade to recover the headquarters, but so far that has not been possible.

(You can also read: Terrible: drug traffickers murder former wrestler after mistaking him for a militiaman)

Gustavo Petro, president of Colombia, He assured that this was his mission and even said that he would go to Chili to meet with Neven Ilic, president of Panam Sports, but so far there is no set date for the meeting.

The head of state called on the members of his cabinet. Photo: Presidency of the Republic / EFE

And while that is happening, in Brazil the media claim that there is already a venue assigned for the tournament, although Panam Sports has not said the last word.

Unconfirmed

Alex Pussieldi He is a renowned journalist and swimming consultant who on his social networks issued a discouraging message for the cause of Colombia.

“I received exclusive information: The 2027 Pan American Games will be in Assumption”was the message he left on his X account, formerly Twitter.

Neven Ilic, president of Panam Sports See also MotoGP | Ducati: great expectations on Alex Marquez Photo: Panam Sports Press

Recently, that country confirmed that it will bid to host the fairs in a message from the Paraguayan Olympic Committee.

“We are very happy with the signing of the letter of intent to present ourselves to be the host city of the next Pan American Games 2027. This is the beginning of a process that will last a few months, but we are confident that Asunción can be a super venue. “, pointed out the president of the COP, Camilo Perez.

However, neither Paraguay nor Panam Sports have confirmed the information issued from Brazil.

(You can also read: América rules out the signing of Arturo Vidal and confirms interest in international coach)

I received exclusive information: The Pan American Games of 2027 will be in Assunção 🇵🇾 Give or print here! — Coach Alex Pussieldi (@alexpussieldi) January 16, 2024



Sports