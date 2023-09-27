Wednesday, September 27, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Pan American Games 2023: Colombia’s flag bearers ready

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 27, 2023
in Sports
0
Pan American Games 2023: Colombia’s flag bearers ready

Close


Close

Pan American Games 2023

Miguel Trejos (left) and Jenny Arias, Colombian flag bearers.

Photo:

COC PRESS AND THE TIME

Miguel Trejos (left) and Jenny Arias, Colombian flag bearers.

The inauguration will be next October 20.

He Colombian Olympic Committee appointed the Pereirana Jenny Arias and Miguel Ángel Trejos from Cali as the standard bearers of the national delegation for the XIX Pan American Games Santiago 2023ahead of the opening ceremony that will take place on October 20 in the Chilean capital.

In accordance with the Santiago 2023 sports calendar and the achievements of our athletes during this season, Colombia will have two world medalists as protagonists at the inauguration.
(Luis Díaz reaches millionaire figures: he is among the most expensive players in the world)(Shakira and Piqué, unusual: they fired the chef because he did not prepare a chicken)

See also  Yuliana Lizarazo gave the first surprise at the WTA in Bogotá

Deserved

Boxer Jenny Arias has just won the silver medal in the India World Championship During this season Santiago will arrive to climb on the podium, because in the Lima Pan American Games, Four years ago, he won the bronze medal.

The woman from Pereira is one of the national leaders of women’s boxing and in Chilean territory she will compete in the 54 kilogram division, to continue with a cycle full of medals, after the golds in Bolivarianos de Valledupar 2022 and Central American and Caribbean San Salvador 2023.

Jenny Arias
Photo:

Risaralda Government Press

For his part, Miguel Ángel Trejos also arrives as a world medalist, because he won the bronze medal at the recent World Championships in Baku in the -80 kilogram division, being the first Colombian man in history to reach a world podium.

Trejos will arrive in Santiago as the defending champion, because at the Lima 2019 Pan American Games he won the gold medal, also for the first time in all time for our country, feats that make him one of the main references of national taekwondo .
(Attention! Millonarios vs Unión Magdalena is postponed due to a new concert in El Campín)

See also  Egan Bernal: Beloki and Horrillo, stories of faith for the Colombian idol

DOWNLOAD THE EL TIEMPO APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

You arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.


#Pan #American #Games #Colombias #flag #bearers #ready

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Recommended

No Result
View All Result