Pan American Games 2023: Colombia’s flag bearers ready

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Miguel Trejos (left) and Jenny Arias, Colombian flag bearers.
COC PRESS AND THE TIME
Miguel Trejos (left) and Jenny Arias, Colombian flag bearers.
The inauguration will be next October 20.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
He Colombian Olympic Committee appointed the Pereirana Jenny Arias and Miguel Ángel Trejos from Cali as the standard bearers of the national delegation for the XIX Pan American Games Santiago 2023ahead of the opening ceremony that will take place on October 20 in the Chilean capital.
In accordance with the Santiago 2023 sports calendar and the achievements of our athletes during this season, Colombia will have two world medalists as protagonists at the inauguration.
(Luis Díaz reaches millionaire figures: he is among the most expensive players in the world)(Shakira and Piqué, unusual: they fired the chef because he did not prepare a chicken)
Deserved
Boxer Jenny Arias has just won the silver medal in the India World Championship During this season Santiago will arrive to climb on the podium, because in the Lima Pan American Games, Four years ago, he won the bronze medal.
The woman from Pereira is one of the national leaders of women’s boxing and in Chilean territory she will compete in the 54 kilogram division, to continue with a cycle full of medals, after the golds in Bolivarianos de Valledupar 2022 and Central American and Caribbean San Salvador 2023.
For his part, Miguel Ángel Trejos also arrives as a world medalist, because he won the bronze medal at the recent World Championships in Baku in the -80 kilogram division, being the first Colombian man in history to reach a world podium.
Trejos will arrive in Santiago as the defending champion, because at the Lima 2019 Pan American Games he won the gold medal, also for the first time in all time for our country, feats that make him one of the main references of national taekwondo .
(Attention! Millonarios vs Unión Magdalena is postponed due to a new concert in El Campín)
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national and world news
An error occurred in the request
My Portals
You arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Pan #American #Games #Colombias #flag #bearers #ready