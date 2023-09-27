Pan American Games 2023: Colombia’s flag bearers ready

He Colombian Olympic Committee appointed the Pereirana Jenny Arias and Miguel Ángel Trejos from Cali as the standard bearers of the national delegation for the XIX Pan American Games Santiago 2023ahead of the opening ceremony that will take place on October 20 in the Chilean capital.

In accordance with the Santiago 2023 sports calendar and the achievements of our athletes during this season, Colombia will have two world medalists as protagonists at the inauguration.

(Luis Díaz reaches millionaire figures: he is among the most expensive players in the world)(Shakira and Piqué, unusual: they fired the chef because he did not prepare a chicken)

Deserved

Boxer Jenny Arias has just won the silver medal in the India World Championship During this season Santiago will arrive to climb on the podium, because in the Lima Pan American Games, Four years ago, he won the bronze medal.

The woman from Pereira is one of the national leaders of women’s boxing and in Chilean territory she will compete in the 54 kilogram division, to continue with a cycle full of medals, after the golds in Bolivarianos de Valledupar 2022 and Central American and Caribbean San Salvador 2023.

Photo: Risaralda Government Press

For his part, Miguel Ángel Trejos also arrives as a world medalist, because he won the bronze medal at the recent World Championships in Baku in the -80 kilogram division, being the first Colombian man in history to reach a world podium.

Trejos will arrive in Santiago as the defending champion, because at the Lima 2019 Pan American Games he won the gold medal, also for the first time in all time for our country, feats that make him one of the main references of national taekwondo .

(Attention! Millonarios vs Unión Magdalena is postponed due to a new concert in El Campín)