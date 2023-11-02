Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 01/11/2023 – 22:58

Brazil secured the double in the 110 meter hurdles event at the Pan American Games in Santiago (Chile), with Eduardo de Deus winning gold and Rafael Pereira winning bronze this Wednesday (1). The day was also about securing the highest place on the podium in the 400 meter race with Lucas Conceição.

“It’s very gratifying to come away with this medal. I confess that I was a little worried there after the last barrier, as I lost a little strength. I saw that the American was coming, so I closed my eye, threw my chest and waited on the scoreboard for a while. It’s very exciting to see his name up there. I’m very happy. I expected to have run a little better, I was training well, in my last competition I was one hundredth below the Olympic index, I ran 13.28, the index is 13.27, but I’m very happy to have finished the year well, with a gold medal. Now it’s time to rest for ten days and then resume training”, analyzed Eduardo, who triumphed in the 110 meter hurdles with a time of 13.67.

Related news: OVERCOME BARRIERS! Eduardo Rodrigues is spectacular in the 110m hurdles and wins the gold medal at the Pan de Santiago! ‍♂️ And we still had Rafael Pereira! Double dose on the podium! ▶️: https://t.co/b3cm40HRRs

: https://t.co/uimUYtZSH8 pic.twitter.com/ep7Ol1h8Uz — Team Brasil (@timebrasil) November 1, 2023

Someone who also celebrated a gold medal won this Wednesday was Lucas Conceição, who ran the 400 meters in 45.77: “I was very focused on my race, on my race and that’s what gave me the merit of being Pan-American champion […]. It’s very gratifying to come away with this gold medal, to be able to finish well and see that we achieved what we wanted so much. I am very happy about it”.

In addition to the three medals won this Wednesday, Brazil has already won eight other medals in athletics. On the first day of competitions at the National Stadium, Izabela Rodrigues (gold) and Andressa Morais (silver) scored a double in the discus throw. Eliane Martins, in the long jump, and the mixed 4×400 meter relay (formed by Douglas Mendes, Letícia Nonato, Lucas Vilar and Tiffani Marinho) won silver.

Last Tuesday (31) there were silvers in the 100 meters with Felipe Bardi and in the decathlon with José Fernando Fernandes, in addition to bronze in the 5 thousand meters with Altobeli da Silva. In the street races, Caio Bonfim won silver in the 20 kilometers of race walking last Sunday (29).