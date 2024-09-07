Mexico City.- The national leader of the PAN and senator, Marko Cortés, denounced again that Morena and the federal government are seeking to buy the vote in the Senate that they need to approve the reform to the Judicial Branch and that they have even threatened opposition legislators and their families.

“They are creating different investigation files and threatening them and their families and seeking to bribe them with multiple offers from their states and from the Federation, this is unacceptable,” he said at a press conference in Querétaro.

The president of the PAN, a party that has 22 senators, demanded that the Federal Government accept that with its 85 seats it does not have the 86 senators, or the qualified majority of two thirds in the chamber, necessary to change the Constitution and stop the threats and attempts to buy it. “I demand that the Federal Government recognize that the people of Mexico did not give them a qualified majority in the Senate, not even with over-representation did they have the qualified majority to make changes to the Constitution to their liking and whim, that they accept the verdict of the people and that they do not want to have by foul means what they could not have with votes,” added Cortés.

The PAN member attended Mauricio Kuri’s third government report in Querétaro, and there he reaffirmed that the PAN senators will vote against the initiative proposed by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador so that ministers, magistrates and judges of the Judicial Branch be elected by direct vote, based on the proposals, for the most part, of the President and whoever has a majority in Congress.

“It is not enough to vote against, you have to be present because an absence would cause the Morena regime to have a qualified majority and that is why I do trust that they will be loyal to the Mexicans who elected them,” said the PAN leader. So far, the 43 opposition senators, 22 from the PAN, 15 from the PRI, 5 from MC and one who was expelled from the PRI bench, have stated that they will not approve the reform scheduled to be ruled on in committees this Sunday, to be read in the Plenary Hall on Tuesday and voted on the following day.

PRI guarantees vote against

The PRI reaffirmed its promise that it will vote against judicial reform in the Senate, since the current proposal, sent by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, seeks the submission of judges, magistrates and ministers to the political party that is going to propose them as candidates in the direct election. “It already did so in the Chamber of Deputies, where its legislators voted against the ruling that threatens to undermine the foundations of justice in Mexico and now, the PRI in the Senate is preparing to continue this fight,” said the national leader of the PRI and senator, Alejandro “Alito” Moreno, in a statement. The national president of the PRI, which has 15 seats, assured that his party seeks to protect the independence of the Judiciary and that the law and justice prevail over partisan interests. “The attempt at judicial reform is nothing more than an effort to weaken one of the fundamental pillars of the State, subordinating it to the interests of a party,” he said. “Alito,” who has accused Morena of attempts to buy and threaten to get the votes they need for the 86 of the qualified majority, said on Thursday, after the ordinary session of the Senate, that they have summoned their 15 senators and their substitutes for the day of the vote to avoid any absence that would allow the reform to be approved.