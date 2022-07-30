Mexico.- The National Action Party (PAN) went against the government of the president Andres Manuel Lopez Obradorassuring that, so far in his administration, 4 million more Mexicans have fallen into poverty.

Likewise, the partisan force opposed to the project of the Fourth Transformation denounced the current head of the Federal Executive Branch of “extorting” businessmen, in reference to the alleged request that the president made to representatives of private industry to buy National Lottery tickets (lotenal).

Using your official account Twitterthe PAN senator Kenya Lopez Rabadan He emphasized that, so far during the administration of President López Obrador, 4 million more people who live in the national territory have become part of the stratum with the least purchasing power.

“Amlo created 4 million new poor people and extorts those who can generate jobs. I PROMISE: when we are a government, there will be good schools and better jobs. We will guarantee legality and free competition to employers. Well-being for people,” he said.

This week, the National Council for the Evaluation of Social Development Policy (Coneval) announced that, from 2018 to 2020, poverty in Mexico registered an increase of two percentage points.

PAN member Kenia López accuses AMLO of creating 4 million new poor / Source: Twitter @kenialopezr

During a meeting with federal deputies, the executive secretary of Coneval, José Nabor Cruz, explained that, derived from the Covid-19 pandemic, in Mexico access to social security was reduced by 1.4%, the same as housing, which had a decrease of 1.7% from 2018 to 2020.

“These data are useful so that interventions in the social sphere can be reinforced and consequently increase the percentage of the population in the category of non-poor and non-vulnerable,” the official referred to the data on poverty in Mexico.

In this sense, López Rabadán assured that, if the opposition reaches the Presidency of the Republic in the federal elections of 2024, the creating better jobs by assuring companies of a legal framework and free competition in the Mexican Republic.

Likewise, the legislator who is a member of the blue and white parliamentary group in the Lower House of Union Congress criticized the fact that, presumably, the Mexican head of state, at the dinner he offered last Wednesday, asked businessmen to acquire at least 20 million pesos in “little pieces” for the next great draw that will take place the National Lottery on September 15 of the current year.