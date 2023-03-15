The PAN gave public money to García Luna, says AMLO

The national president of the National Action Party (BREAD), Marko Cortes, accepted that they did give public money to Genaro García Lunaformer Secretary of Public Security during the government of Felipe Calderón.

Cortés assured that in 2015 a contract was signed with García Luna’s company for the human resources area, something that was made transparent.

“Yes, there was about eight, nine years ago, a contract for the provision of services, as provided to various political parties and as National Action, and this eight years ago was actually reported to the National Electoral Institute,” he said on Tuesday, March 14. , through a video.

The PAN member took the opportunity to clarify that the party has no relationship with the former official found guilty of drug trafficking crimes and receiving money to protect the Sinaloa Cartel.

After denying that Luna never belonged to the PAN, Cortés took the opportunity to criticize President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, who he assures “is trying to discredit his staunchest opponents, to seek to discredit National Action, since that is clearly the intention and this in front of his failure in government and particularly in matters of security”.

Finally, he reaffirmed what he said before, assuring that the federal government must accept the help of the DEA to combat drug trafficking, something that he proposed to be consulted with the public so that it is they who decide.