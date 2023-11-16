Genoa – His most distant memories linked to Genoa have already merged into a short text, a tribute dedicated to his readers. But who knows what he will write again in his notebook, Orhan Pamuk of the embrace that the city reserved for him today? Who knows if he will only write down a few scattered words or perhaps give his thoughts the evocative shape of a fantastic drawing? The writer, Nobel Prize winner for literature in 2010, guest at Ducal Palace, as part of the events in Genoa, the capital of books, he was welcomed by an audience worthy of great events, a full house that forced the late audience to flow from the Maggiore to the Minor Consiglio, connected with a big screen.

The meeting, in the presence of the mayor Marco Bucci, introduced by Marco Ansaldo and conducted by Andrea Canobbio, was a true lectio by the author on his idea of ​​literatureon writing and painting techniques, taking inspiration from his diaries, the heart and inspiration of his latest book “Memories of distant mountains” (Einaudi).

And in telling his story the author cannot help but mention the great writers who formed him, starting with Italo Calvino to whom Palazzo Ducale is dedicating the exhibition “Calvino cantavole”, which the Nobel Prize winner visited shortly before the meeting , at the end of a tour that took him around Genoese museums and historic buildings.

«I am happy that this exhibition was dedicated to Calvino is an author who influenced me a lot” he says «it radically changed the idea of ​​the historical novel, it changed the approach based on detailed research, such as that of Manzoni’s “The Betrothed”, the greatest epic work ever written, and it transformed it, coloring it with imagination.”

Rigorous, extremely concentrated, Pamuk directs the meeting by dictating the times to the translator with mathematical precision but then allows himself the pleasure of a few jokes, jokes, surprising the audience in a remote dialogue also made up of images. Yes, because while the spectators photograph him he also films them. Moreover, the author explains: «my novels are born from an imagefrom a scene that I visualize inside my mind and which I then translate into words.”

And every scenario can be inspirational. «Of course I am privileged, my observatory is my balcony on the Bosphorus but wherever I go I look for a nice landscape that must have the strength to evoke a state of mind». Then, surprisingly, he takes out his red notebook from his pocket, full of notes and drawings: “I write down everything here.” Perhaps also yesterday’s visit to which you have already dedicated a few words: «I returned to Genoa, I was here in 1959, it was summer, I had my first piece of pizza here» he recalls «Genoa is the most Turkish of Italian cities. It’s a joy to be here.”