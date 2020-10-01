Navarra has registered tremors tonight of intensities much higher than those of the previous days, with a magnitude of 4.6 degrees that occurred at 00:02 hours, which have been followed by others, including two of 3.4 and 3.8 degrees, all of them with epicenter in Lizoáin.

The three have been felt in a notorious way in numerous localities of the Foral Community and the first of them, with an epicenter in Lizoáin already a kilometer deep, it has also been noted in border regions such as Aragon, The Rioja or the Basque Country and even in Catalonia.

Thus, in addition to nearby towns of the Pamplona basin, this earthquake has been perceived in other Navarran towns as distant as Tudela, Estella-Lizarra, Lesaka or Isaba, even feeling in Saint Sebastian, Logroño, Saragossa, Huesca or Barcelona.

After that tremor, according to National Geographic InstituteOthers have been registered at 00:11 and at 00:23 of 1.9 degrees, followed at 00:54 hours by another movement of 3.4 intensity, both with an epicenter in the same area.

Subsequently at 1:37 a new tremor of 3.8 degrees has occurred and also has an epicenter in Lizoáin.

Through social networks, there have been people who have reported how things have fallen from the shelves in their homes, without there being any evidence of major incidents at the moment.

Previously, at 23:46 hours another seismic movement had been registered in that case of 1.5 degrees of magnitude and epicenter in the Egüés Valley and another at 8:44 p.m. with the epicenter at Zabalza.

Jagoba Arrasate, coach of Osasuna, counted in “The Great Match of COPE” how he lived it: “I was brushing my teeth and my scandalized wife came to tell me that everything has shaken, but I have not heard anything”.

The Navarra region has suffered 44 earthquakes in the last week, reaching 173 tremors in September. With a magnitude of 4.4 degrees, the tremor becomes the strongest in the last six months, surpassing the 3.7 degree on August 30. The recorded earthquake comes weeks after tremors of up to 2 degrees recorded in Lizoáin a few weeks ago.