At least fifteen people ended up in hospital between Friday and today in Pamplona, ​​Spain, injured during the traditional bullfighting festival of San Fermin: this is what we learn from the medical bulletins issued to the local press. Of these people, all participating in the so-called ‘encierros’ – i.e. the event in which hundreds of runners try to escape the bulls rushing along a city path that leads to the bullfighting arena -, only one was wounded by a goringeven if only superficially.

Like every year, the feast of San Fermin, an international attraction for thousands of enthusiasts and tourists, begins on 6 July and lasts for 8 days and 12 hours. The ‘encierros’ take place every morning, at 8, between 7 and 14 July. In the morning today, the mayor of Pamplona Cristina Ibarrola he declared that so far this year’s celebration has passed “without incidents worthy of consideration”.

Bulls in the streets of Pamplona

The most contested of the Spanish fiestas

During the race, six bulls led by six oxen cross the streets of Pamplona in a journey that takes about two minutes and 30 seconds before reaching the arena. The holiday was made famous by Ernest Hemingway’s 1926 novel ‘fiesta‘ and this year marks the centenary of the writer’s first visit to the event. Destiny Navarrean official tour guide group, said visitors from the United States and Canada accounted for 70 percent of total bookings this year.

Last year four runners were gored and sixteen people have died since 1910, the last of them in 2009. The bulls that run every morning are killed in the afternoon by professional bullfighters. Animal rights activists organize an annual campaign against the festival, defined as “the cruellest in Spain”.