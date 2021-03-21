Carolina Pampita Ardohain (43) participated in the first program of PH, We Can Talk 2021 (El Trece, Monday to Friday at 10 p.m.) and five months pregnant, defined the special relationship that she maintains with her husband, Roberto Garcia Moritan (44), with whom she will become the mother of a girl next June.

“I’m in my prime. There is one thing about the aura of being pregnant that you have to enjoy and take advantage of, “the model and host began by saying in the opening segment of the show hosted by Andy Kusnetzoff (50).

Minutes later, Carolina and the rest of the guests (Leo Sbaraglia, Alberto Cormillot, Vicky Xipolitakis and Rodolfo Barili) went to the “meeting point” stage and were encouraged to share their views on the differences of loving in adolescence and in adulthood.

Carolina Ardohain and Rodolfo Barilli at PH, We Can Talk. TV Capture

“I believe a lot in love“, the ex-wife of Benjamín Vicuña (42) started saying.”Every time Carolina comes to the program we have different moments“, interrupted with humor the host of the program.

“That file will be burned“The model replied with a laugh, in clear reference to the relationships she had (Pico Monaco and Mariano balcarce) after her separation from the Chilean actor, with whom she became the mother of White, who passed away in 2012 when he was 6 years old; Baptist, of 12; Beltran Out of 8; Y Benicio Of 6.

“But the final arrived“, Kusnetzoff opined about Moritán.”Better please“Ardohain replied looking up at” heaven “.”I suppose that every moment one is thinking ‘is this‘”added the journalist.

Carolina Pampita Ardohain at PH, We Can Talk. TV Capture

“I think it depends on you. If you want to love and want to give everything, that depends on you. After what happens, if it works or not, if the other feels the same, it no longer depends on you. But in my way of being, you stay with the peace of mind that you gave everything, that you loved, that you loved deeply, that you played it. I have done it in all relationships, I always felt the same, always the conviction was the same, because love half …?“Carolina expressed.

Attentive to his words, Andy asked him: “And why was it different now with Moritán?“. To which his guest answered sincerely:”It was different because it was reciprocal. It seems to me that we were both willing to give the same, one hundred percent, and to start a family. I always give everything and if both parties give everything, it works“.

Given this comment, the driver wanted to know: “‘Reciprocal’ means that before you gave one hundred, and another couple less?“.”You don’t really know what happens on the other side. I know that I always give everything, and if both parties give the same, it works “, repeated Ardohain.

Pampita and Roberto García Moritán after the pregnancy announcement. TV Capture

The model also spoke of her fifth pregnant woman, the first with Moritán, and about it she said: “It is just as magical as all the other children I had … It is the same feeling of floating with joy, of going down the street with that smile on your face. No matter how many children you have, those who have several are understanding me, it always has that very supernatural thing. “

In addition, the driver of Net tv She took advantage of the moment to clarify that she and her husband have not yet resolved the name of the baby, a choice that will be made after her birth. “I never named a son before I saw him. There is a list made by relatives who are throwing names and there are some favorites more than others, but your face will define it“, he assured.