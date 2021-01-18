Carolina Pampita Ardohaín, On the day of her 43rd birthday, she confirmed that she is pregnant with her husband, Roberto García Moritán.

After several rumors, the model and host communicated the news to her loved ones at an intimate celebration on a beach in the Riviera Maya, Mexico, where she is on vacation.

“I want to tell you that this giant family is going to be even bigger”said Pampita, surrounded by her children and her husband.

In an Instagram live, Carolina Pampita Ardohaín confirmed that she is pregnant.

Then, to communicate the sex of the baby, he broke a balloon that said “Boy or Girl (baby or baby)” and – after a countdown – little pink pieces of paper came out: Pampita is pregnant with a girl.

The scene continued with shouts of happiness and a big hug and kiss with Moritán.

The model shared everything that happened in a live broadcast from her Instagram account.Quickly, his name became a Trend on social networks, where he received countless messages of congratulations.

Pampita’s pregnancy is a rumor that has been circulating for weeks. Even days ago he published a photo of his children Beltrán and Benicio and the sunglasses of one of them reflects his image, right in the part of his belly.

This motivated some followers to interpret, due to the pose she had, that the shape of what could be a belly of an incipient pregnancy began to appear.

She will be the first daughter of Pampita with Moritán. She is the mother of Bautista (12 years old), Beltrán (8), Benicio (6) and Blanca (who died in 2012) together with her ex-husband, Benjamín Vicuña. For his part, the gastronomic entrepreneur is the father of two children together with Milagros Brito.