Carolina Pampita Ardohain was very critical of a solidarity proposal carried out by Viviana Canosa. He did it on his cycle Pampita Online (Net TV, at 20).

Pampita’s reaction came after hearing from the journalist Cora Debarbieri the initiative promoted by Canosa.

“Did you see that sometimes you put your clothes to be washed and you lack a stocking?” Cora Debarbieri began by saying. And she added: “Well, what Viviana Canosa does is keep that stocking that fits her, because she never has the complete pair, she gathers two different ones and carries them in her purse. So, when she goes down the street and sees someone who needs them, she goes giving out”.

Cora Debarbieri, in Pampita Online (Net TV). Capture TV.

Faced with this explanation, Pampita could not get out of astonishment and exclaimed: “But, is it given like that, without combining ?! “Without anesthesia, the driver pointed out:” Isn’t it better to make a vaquita and buy new stockings? ”

Total sincerity, Carolina Ardohain continued to reflect: “I don’t know, it’s weird … I had never heard this, it’s the first time.”

Then, rescuing the glass as half full, Pampita said: “It does not matter, everything that is to donate is always good and you have to instill it. Each one will see what they have to donate. Hopefully they are equal stockings … And if not, whatever it has to be”, he concluded.

Carolina Pampita Ardohain criticized Viviana Canosa. Capture TV.

ACE