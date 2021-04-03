Carolina Pampita Ardohain is in the 24th week of pregnancy and decided to bring forward the baby shower of the daughter she is expecting with her husband Roberto Garcia Moritan.

On your show Pampita Online (Net TV, at 20), the host explained the reasons that lead her to carry out the celebration in the coming days and told what she is preparing for that celebration.

“We do the baby shower just in case, because we don’t know what will happen with the pandemic”, He said. And he added: “There are new measures and We are afraid that at any moment, you will no longer be able to hang out with even ten people. So, just in case, we move everything forward ”.

Pampita Ardohain and Roberto García Moritán will be the parents of a girl whose birth is scheduled for next July. TV capture.

When talking about the gifts she is receiving for the baby whose birth is scheduled for next July, Pampita alluded to the stroller that Vicky Xipolitakis gave her in the program PH, we can talk (Telefe, Saturday, at 22).

“Vicky set the bar very high,” he argued. But really, I don’t need anything. He is my fifth child, so I have a stroller, changing table … I kept everything and I have everything, so it’s just come to share”.

“The excuse is to get together, be with friends and chat. And we are going to bring some images here to the program so that you can see“Added the host of Pampita Online in reference to the baby shower that will take place in a few days.

Pampita Ardohain is going through week 24 of her pregnancy. Photo: Movilpress.

The girl Carolina Ardohain is expecting will be her fifth daughter and the first with Roberto García Moritán. She is the mother of three children together with Benjamín Vicuña: Blanca -she passed away in 2012-, Bautista, Beltrán and Benicio.

For his part, Roberto García Moritán, who married Pampita in 2019, is the father of Santino and Delfina, along with his ex-wife Milagros Brito.

The celebration in Mexico

Last January, Pampita Ardohain and Roberto García Moritán confirmed the pregnancy about which so many rumors had circulated. The model and her husband chose to communicate the news from Mexico, where they had traveled to celebrate her birthday.

“This family is going to be even bigger,” Carolina said then. With a spectacular celebration on the beach, on the shores of the Caribbean Sea, they revealed that they would have a baby.

The incredible celebration of Pampita and Roberto García Moritán after the pregnancy announcement. TV Capture

Unfortunately, when they returned to Argentina, Pampita, who was four months pregnant at the time, and her husband tested positive for coronavirus.

A few days later, Ardohain published a very harsh complaint against those who came out to criticize that he had not been careful enough to avoid getting sick. “If you get infected, they crucify you,” he claimed then.

Luckily, both Carolina Ardohain and her husband Roberto García Moritán were able to go through the Covid without major complications.

