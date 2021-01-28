After a start to 2021 that seemed like a dream for Pampita Ardohain (43), the end of January had a bad news in store for her: the driver has coronavirus.

The news was known in The angels of the morning (El Trece, Monday through Friday at 11), and a while later it was Pampita herself who expressed herself on the networks to confirm the unfortunate news.

It is worth remembering that Carolina returned days ago from Mexico, where she spent some unforgettable days with her entire family in a hotel all inclusive, celebrated her birthday and announced that she is pregnant with her first child with her husband Roberto Garcia Moritan.

Thursday January 21: Pampita Ardohain and Roberto García Moritán, newcomers to Ezeiza after their trip to Mexico. Photo: Movilpress.

Pampita spoke about all this in an Instagram story in which she transmitted tranquility about her condition, clarified when she was infected and who in her environment had to isolate themselves.

“Hello, yes, I am infected with coronavirus and Robert also. My children tested negative but they will have to do another PCR in a few days just in case,” the model began.

And about his three children, Bautista, Beltrán and Benicio, the fruit of his relationship with Benjamín Vicuña, he added: “They are in perfect health, they did not have a fever or any symptoms.”

But the stay in the Caribbean also included other members of Carolina’s family, such as her brothers and Roberto’s children. In that sense, Pampita also clarified: “No one of those who traveled to Mexico or any family member is infected. We arrived in Argentina with a negative PCR as appropriate.”

Pampita Ardohain’s post confirming that she has coronavirus.

A week after her return to the country, Carolina had to travel again, in this case to Chile to participate in another private event to which she had been invited. “I went for a protocol swab because I had another scheduled trip and that’s why I found out,” he explained.

And he added, by way of closing: “From that moment we are with Robert isolated in a room. Thanks for the concern and the messages.”

