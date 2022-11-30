Mazatlán, Sinaloa.- With the purpose of thanking the donations made by the Rotary Club of the province of Alberta, Canada, the North Mazatlan organization offered a dinner.

about dinner

Rotarians Escuinapa, Rosario and Mazatlan, this last host lived together for more than three hours in a restaurant. They enjoyed delicious food and refreshing drinks. Awards were handed out at the crowded meeting. The Canadian organization He has collaborated for 21 years with his fellow Rotarians from Mazatlan.