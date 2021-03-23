Héctor Daer, Alberto Fernández’s most influential ally within the union world, activated an alarm for the national government last Monday by calling a force measure for Thursday and Friday in the Health sector, the most strategic in times of a Covid-19 pandemic. The general secretary of the CGT and head of the union that brings together workers in the sector leads a claim for equal increases that have been delayed over time on the part of the companies, but puts the focus on the national Ministry of Labor to settle the conflict.

One of the Central complaints especially point to the delay in benefit values ​​and cost increases that have hit the sector especially in 2020, leaving companies in a critical situation. According to union sources, the Minister of Labor Claudio Moroni had to intervene to try to unblock the situation so that it does not continue to escalate, but the measures for now are still in place.

Another of the main points questioned by union sources, aligned with the claim of the companies in the sector, has to do with the Minimum increases that have been decided by PAMI in the payment of benefits to nursing homes, for example, or to private clinics, of 4% and 7%, respectively, between October 2019 and December 2020. And they highlight, along this line, that the budget of the agency led by Luana Volnovich grew 115% in the last two years.

According to official data, PAMI funds stood at $ 212,000 million in 2019, climbed to $ 326,255 million in 2020 and stand at $ 456,400 million in 2021. The global increase confirms the 115% growth in funds for said jurisdiction.

Sources consulted by Clarion they considered “absurd “also that” they are not being allowed to increase the prices of prepaid and that the clinics that provide services to them, by not having modification of the fees, did not increase their billing. “Then, they highlighted, “They qualified for the ATPs and now they charge the Repro as a subsidy”. In the sector they see as an “incoherence” that the State subsidizes the provision of this service to beneficiaries called “ABC1”.

Give yesterday he made his criticisms public and assured, in an interview with Radio 990, that “All instances are running out, we can’t find a way out of this discussion”. The head of the CGT went further and said: “I am a friend of the President, but I represent the health workers. This is not against anyone: we claim a legitimate need.”

Previously, on Radio Rivadavia, he had directed another dart towards the Executive: “Health workers’ wages have been decimated by inflation. On Monday we went to the Ministry of Labor and there was not an opportunity to negotiate a salary recomposition. “

At the beginning of this month, the unions and business chambers of the health sector began negotiations for this year’s parity, with representatives of the Argentine Federation of Health Providers (FAPS) and of the Federation of Associations of Argentine Health Workers (Fatsa), led by Daer and Carlos West Ocampo.

At that moment, from the companies detailed that the delays in the payment of benefits represent a tariff lag close to 50%. The negotiations failed because the employers did not accept the request for a 16% increase from April that the union representatives had made.

La Fatsa brings together personnel from clinics, sanatoriums, hospitals and clinical analysis laboratories, among other establishments. The measures to be carried out will begin this Thursday, with informational assemblies in all work shifts. And they will lead to the strike on Friday, which will last three hours in each work slot and in which only emergencies will be attended. If there is no joint agreement, there could be a total strike next Tuesday.

“We have never worked so much and charged so little,” the entity said in a statement released on Tuesday.. “No one can look the other way, health is at the center of the scene and everyone must commit to the solution: businessmen, system funders, policy makers in each area of ​​government and provincial governments,” they added. And they concluded: “Our salaries have dramatically lost purchasing power. We have reached the limit of tolerance. All deadlines have been exhausted.”

