The Central Election Commission (CEC, CEC) of Russia expects provocations at the parliamentary elections due in September. Ella Pamfilova, chairman of the CEC, told Izvestia about this.

She indicated that the term “foreign intervention” needed to be more clearly defined. “Because it can be of different forms. This can be physical interference – for example, disabling websites. And maybe there is informational and psychological influence, propaganda, ”she explained. Pamfilova also warned about the likelihood of “fabricating some fakes or certain provocations.”

In addition, the head of the CEC spoke about the constant DDoS attacks that accompany the electoral system of Russia, and about the ability of the GAS “Vybory” system to resist them.

On April 26, Pamfilova told Russian President Vladimir Putin that the CEC sees no problems in preparing for the elections to the State Duma, which are scheduled for September 2021. “Depending on the pandemic, a whole set of other factors, we will have to make a decision – one day there will be a vote or it will be three days,” she explained. Earlier it was reported that the State Duma allowed the introduction of non-working days during the multi-day voting in the upcoming September elections to the lower house of parliament.

In March, Pamfilova warned that the last election campaign in the United States would leave an imprint on the fall elections to the State Duma. She noted that in the US presidential elections, which ended with the victory of Democrat Joe Biden, there were many incidents, including the loss of ballots. “Now [у Вашингтона] there is a need to prove that we can be worse, to trample on our elections, ”she said, adding that currently the competition between the countries is taking place in all areas, be it gas, vaccines or elections.