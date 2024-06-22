Pamfilova: Japanese sanctions against CEC members are a meaningless ritual

The head of the Central Election Commission (CEC) of Russia, Ella Pamfilova, responded to the sanctions imposed by Japan against members and employees of the election commission. Her words lead RIA News.

According to the head of the Central Election Commission, this decision by Tokyo was made under the influence of the United States. She considered the actions of the Japanese authorities to be a meaningless, but obligatory ritual “on the part of all slaves of the American dictate.” Pamfilova explained that sanctions are meaningless, since “you cannot freeze something that simply does not exist.”

Previously, the Russian Foreign Ministry promised Japan sensitive countermeasures in response to sanctions. The department noted that the new package of sanctions adopted by Tokyo was “another step towards the complete destruction of relations.”

On June 21, it became known that Japan expanded the sanctions list of Russian individuals and legal entities, introducing restrictions against 41 Russian organizations and 11 citizens of the country.