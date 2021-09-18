The head of the Central Election Commission of the Russian Federation Ella Pamfilova on Saturday, September 18, told what happens at polling stations after they close. According to her, ballots from portable boxes are moved to Complexes for processing ballots.

“This is a standard procedure when, at the end of the voting, members of the commission come with portable boxes for home voting and after, when voting ends at a stationary precinct at 20:00, they are obliged to drop these ballots in the KOIBs,” she said in the information center of the Central Election Commission of the Russian Federation.

Pamfilova pointed out that it is this procedure that is taken for violations and “stuffing”. She also stressed that KOIB is a machine that cannot be fooled,

“It records, the ballot is omitted and that’s it – you can’t get it out of there,” concluded the head of the CEC.

Earlier that day, Pamfilova said that the turnout in the elections to the State Duma in Russia at 15:00 Moscow time exceeded 25%. She clarified that this figure does not include remote electronic voting.

In turn, a member of the CEC of the Russian Federation Pavel Andreev said that the turnout in remote electronic voting (DEG) in seven regions of the country was from 73 to 80%.

In 2021, elections to the State Duma are held for the first time in a new, three-day format. September 19 is the main voting day, and September 17 and 18 are optional. In seven regions of the country, you can vote both online and in person at a polling station.

The possibility of electronic voting is provided to residents of Moscow, Murmansk, Kursk, Nizhny Novgorod, Rostov and Yaroslavl regions, as well as Sevastopol.

The State Duma of the VIII convocation is elected for five years by a mixed electoral system: 225 deputies are elected by party lists, another 225 – by single-mandate constituencies in one round. Simultaneously with the elections to the State Duma, on a single voting day, direct elections are to be held for the heads of nine Russian constituent entities (in three more regions, deputies of legislative assemblies will elect the highest administrative persons) and 39 regional parliaments.