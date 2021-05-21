Legislators need to define more clearly the term “foreign interference,” Ella Pamfilova, chair of the Central Election Commission (CEC), told Izvestia.

“These can be of different forms. This can be physical interference – for example, disabling websites. And maybe there is informational and psychological influence, propaganda. This may be the fabrication of some fakes or certain provocations. That is, real interference in procedures and disorganization of the work of commissions is one thing, and distortion of information is already a different form? Here you need to divide, ”she said.

The head of the CEC also added that now there is no physical interference, since the campaign has not yet started. At the same time, Pamfilova stressed that provocations are expected in the upcoming federal elections.

“We know there will be provocations. In general, we present the technologies that will be used to “demolish” elections. There are already such examples in the elections that take place around the country every weekend. While these technologies are internal, ”she said.

Also, during a conversation with Izvestia, the head of the CEC spoke about the expansion of the online voting format, preparations for the autumn elections and an increase in the number of women in the leadership of the electoral system.

Read more in an exclusive interview with the head of the CEC to Izvestia:

“The probability of voting on more than one day is very high”