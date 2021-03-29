The head of the Central Election Commission (CEC), Ella Pamfilova, announced that Russia was not ready to conduct large-scale electronic voting. At the same time, she specified that this format will be used in Moscow this year. The words of the head of the CEC, said on the air of “Russia 24”, reports RIA News…

“We are not yet ready for the large-scale use of electronic voting. For this, we still need to seriously work on creating a security system, ”said Pamfilova, specifying that a security system is needed to exclude unauthorized influences from outside.

She also added that remote voting will take place in five to six regions of the country, without specifying which subjects are in question.

On March 29, Pamfilova was reelected as head of the Central Election Commission for the next five years. 14 people voted for her candidacy.