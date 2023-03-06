Pamela Vertiz She has gone through different programs as a reporter and news anchor. She knows where she studied and how many years she has been ATV presenter on Peruvian television.

Since it appeared on television, Pamela Vertiz He has gone through different news and miscellaneous programs. Sur first opportunity with cameras was when he joined ATV as an internthen migrated to the “Contrapunto” team of Latina, where she reported the case of Leonor la Rosa, in 1996. Apparently, the journalist had other plans and entered Panamericana TV with a totally different format than what she was used to doing.

The ATV figure has always defended her career, since she is sure that being a news presenter is not about reading a teleprompter, but about investigating and preparing to avoid future lawsuits by those involved in the reports. Pamela Vértiz has a long career on the small screen, which is not only summed up in driving “Day D”.

What university did Pamela Vértiz study at and how many years has she been on TV?

Pamela Vértiz already had thought about what career to follow after finishing her school stage. She decided study Communications at the University of Lima and graduated in 1993. That same year, she had the opportunity to practice at ATV as a reporter for the program hosted by aldo morzanin which he lived a curious anecdote.

“The emotion that my report went on the air because The first one I did when I was a practitioner never came out and my whole family sat down to watch it, it ended (the program), they said goodbye (the hosts) and I didn’t know what to say. Now I understand that a school shot can’t last more than 2 minutes,” he told ATV’s now-defunct “Andrea at noon” program.

Soon after, she moved to Latina TV, but resigned along with other journalists in 1997. The following year, she began working as a reporter on Panamericana TV’s “Panorama” and as a presenter on the “Reportajes” space. Five years later, Pamela Vértiz stopped appearing on the Arequipa Avenue channel.

Pamela Vértiz first appeared on television as a reporter in 1993. Photo: ATV

In 2003, the press woman returned to Latina Televisión to lead the Sunday program “Reporte semanal”, which was a miscellaneous format. In 2009, the journalist decided to return to the house where she was born to replace Nicolás Lúcar in “Día D”, who passed to the family of channel 2. Currently, Pamela Vertiz She continues on ATV, where she has been the host of “D-Day” for almost 14 years; and nearly 30 years on Peruvian television.