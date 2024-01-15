Nothing was kept silent. Pamela Vértiz had Mávila Huertas as the most recent guest on her program 'Day D'. In this Sunday ATV space, the journalist referred for the first time to all the attacks she received from Juliana Oxenford after she was fired from channel 9. However, what no one expected is that Pamela would share privileged information about the disputes Of both communicators, what did you reveal? She knows all the details in the following note.

What did Pamela Vértiz say about the fight between Juliana Oxenford and Mávila Huertas?

Pamela Vértiz took advantage of the interview with Mávila Huertas to remember Juliana Oxenford's many statements about her departure from ATV. It is important to emphasize that the latter stated that the channel was looking to replace her with a “docile” journalist who would not cause problems with its commercial interests.

“Your entry to ATV was preceded by a storm of versions about how your entry occurred and I am going to quote what Juliana said, which I can say is not true, but I want to listen to you (…). They were looking for a more docile voice and that on your part there was a lack of honesty and that you did not play fair,” said Mávila Huertas, which made it very clear that what Oxenford expressed was not real.

What did Mávila Huertas say about Juliana Oxenford's accusations?

Instantly, Mávila Huertas was emphatic in stating that Oxenford's statements seemed to her to be a lack of respect for all journalists. And not only that, but she revealed that she did tell Juliana that ATV had shown an interest in her work.

“She writes to me in the midst of negotiations with ATV and I cannot make public a negotiation that I do not know how it will conclude, because that was the truth. She was talking to ATV when she worked for Panamericana Televisión. To me, personally, it seemed disrespectful to discuss a negotiation with another company when I was the figure of a channel and had a contractual, ethical and professional obligation, with Panamericana until December 31. So, I couldn't say, 'Hey, tomorrow I'll sign the contract,' 'The day after tomorrow I'll sign,' or 'This is what's happening.' But what I did tell him, for the sake of the friendly relationship we had had, is that there was indeed an interest in me, but I cannot provide more details at this time,” Huertas pointed out.

What did Mávila Huertas say about the controversy with Juliana Oxenford?

Mávila Huertas He thanked the ATV channel for its “support and trust”, but did not refer to the accusations he made Juliana Oxenford following his entry. It was not until his interview on D-Day that he decided to reveal what really happened to the blonde journalist.

“What I did mention to her (Juliana), for the sake of a friendship we had had, is that in fact there was an interest in me… Of course it did catch my attention that (she called me)… I remain calm for how things happened… Obviously, I don't like it when a person says: 'They're taking me out because they need a docile voice.' That seemed disrespectful to me,” he added.

Juliana Oxenford maintained that “she does not coincide journalistically” with Mávila Huertas. Photo: composition LR/YouTube/La Mula TV/ATV

Did Mávila Huertas have a conversation with Juliana?

Mávila Huertas decided to break her silence and dared to give details about the controversy she had with Juliana Oxenford, who left the TV channel at the end of December.

“She writes to me in the midst of a negotiation with ATV and I cannot make public a negotiation that I don't know how it will conclude… To me personally it seemed disrespectful to air a negotiation with another company when I was the figure of a channel and had a contractual, ethical and professional obligation with Panamericana until December 31,” he said for the 'Día D' program.

What did Mávila Huertas say after the premiere of her first program on ATV?

On January 8, 2024 at 7:30 pm, Mávila Huertas premiered the first episode of his program 'It happens now', broadcast by ATV. The journalist did not hesitate to take the first minutes to comment on her arrival on this channel after being questioned by her colleague. Juliana Oxenford.

“I want to thank ATV for the opportunity, the support and the trust placed in whoever speaks to you and in the entire team that seeks to offer you the best information. Impartial, timely and firsts so that you make the best decision,” were the words of Huertas .

What did Mávila Huertas say about Juliana Oxenford?

Juliana Oxenford mocked the hiring of the journalist, because, according to her, it aligned with the commercial interests of the channel. “There are very nice and professional people on the channel. The team I leave behind is top-notch (…). I'm leaving because they need a more 'docile' voice,” the former presenter wrote on Twitter.

“Obviously, I don't like it when someone says: 'They're taking me out because they want a docile person.' That is a way of disrespecting anyone who would sit in that place or occupy the schedule, but also disrespecting all the other journalists of the same television house if you say that they are calling for a docile voice, that It assumes that the rest of the voices that are there are docile,” he said.