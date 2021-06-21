Pamela Franco took second place in the 2021 season of Artist of the Year, after nine months of staying in competition with impressive singing and dancing performances.

On more than one occasion, the cumbia singer had expressed how difficult it was for her to concentrate on the contest rehearsals, since her baby was just over a month old when she was called by the América TV production.

Faced with this situation, Pamela Franco thanked her partner Christian Domínguez for supporting and encouraging her at each gala, despite the difficulties. “You are a wonderful man, always giving me the support I need, not even when you are far away do you let me go,” he wrote on his Instagram profile.

“I got to that second place for you 🥰 because you didn’t let me fall, you are all I need. My partner, my friend, my accomplice to do evil, thank you for all that. I love you Christian Domínguez Alvarado ”, he concluded.

Pamela Franco dedicated a message of gratitude to Christian Domínguez, for his unconditional support during his participation in The Artist of the Year. Photo: Pamela Franco / Instagram

In addition to the message, Pamela franco published a photograph in which he shines next to the leader of the Great International Orchestra, who did not take long to respond to the tender dedication.

“My love, I am not half the person that you are with me, I do not do more than you do for me, you deserve that and more. Day by day I try to be the man you deserve and I ask God to help me achieve it. I love you, I am proud of you, the whole family is, you are an incredible woman, you did it, ”the singer wrote in the comments.

