The reason was revealed by Il Fatto Quotidiano: it is a bureaucratic technicality with Mediaset.

A few days ago the 2023 edition of A voice for San Marinothe musical event that gives the winner the opportunity to participate in theEurovision Song Contestthe event seen throughout Europe that gives those who participate a great visibility.

Since the regulation of the San Marino kermesse opens participation to all singers, even those who are not citizens of the small republic, for some years the event has been appealing to various artists.

Source: web

This year was given in the race also Pamela Prati who had to participate with his unreleased song. But during the presentation press conference, her name did not appear among the semifinalists in the competition.

He thought about revealing the reason for Prati’s absence Daily fact which revealed the reason for the exclusion of the showgirl. Apparently Pamela was waiting for a release from Mediaset, given that she is under contract with the snake company after her participation in the Big Brother VIP.

Release, however, that did not arrive and therefore Pamela Prati had to say goodbye to participation. But there will be other illustrious singers.

In the semifinals many famous Italian singers

Among the semifinalists of A voice for San Marino we find the trumpeter and singer Roy Paci, the Italian group eiffel 65 data for favorites, the former tronista of “Men and women” Francesco Monte, the couple formed by Massimo Di Cataldo and the Hyena Andrea Agresti, the rapper Moreno and Deborah Iurato and Lorenzo Licitra, winner of the 11th edition of X Factor .

The semi-final will air on Saturday 25 February. The jury will be chaired by Al Bano while there will be management Jonathan Kasanian and singer Senhit.

Anyone who wants to follow the event will be able to do so on the San Marino Rtv channel which can be reached from digital terrestrial channel 831, Sky 520 and Tivusat 93, as well as streaming on the TV website.