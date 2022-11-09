Without a shadow of a doubt Pamela Prati is one of the most loved and talked about television characters in the world of Italian television. The well-known showgirl shows herself on the small screen with an always perfect body. But is that her beauty secret? It was she herself who revealed it in an interview. Let’s find out all the details together.

After ending up in the news center for the mysterious case of Mark CaltagironePamela Prati agreed to return to the Big Brother Vip as competitor. Although she will soon turn 64, the woman is considered one of the women coolest and in shape of Italy.

With a stunning physique, Prati is used to flaunting beautiful evening dresses and bikinis in the program hosted by Alfonso Signorini. According to statements released during an interview with “DiLei”, the secret of its beauty are the daily workouts:

I like going to the gym. I go there not only for aesthetic reasons but because I enjoy it. On average I go an hour three or four times a week. I train to maintain toning. When I have time I do pilates which is very good and I recommend it to everyone. However, training must always be combined with a positive mentality, because everything starts from the brain. If the mind is healthy, the body is healthy.

However, even a ‘Power supply very precise it helps to maintain its shape. Indeed, the showgirl follows one healthy lifestyle and does not consume the alcoholic:

I don’t follow crash diets, but my diet is balanced. I do not give up carbohydrates, but prefer basmati rice and gluten-free pasta. As for proteins, I prefer legumes and white meats. I eat lots of fruits and vegetables and drink lots of water. I am convinced that we are what we eat and that nutrition is the basis of everything.

During the interview, the gieffina specified that another factor important is the genetics. These were his words: