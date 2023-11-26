And the Pamela Prati’s birthday todaythe 65th, although it’s really hard to believe given how the showgirl manages to stay always in top form with a physique that is the envy of even many twenty-year-olds. The secrets of her beauty are to be found not only in what Pamela does now to fight the signs of aging, but also in what she has always done, at least since she was thirty. In fact, from a young age she began to do paid a lot of attention to nutrition and trained very consistently, four times a week for about an hour and a half, even when, due to work commitments, it was difficult to find the time. But let’s find out what the secrets of his eternal youth are.