The reaction of the soubrette after the conductor snubbed her during the episode.

Tense moment yesterday in the house of Big Brother Vip. Pamela Prati at the time she was called for nominations, she expressed her disappointment at being nominated and not being greeted by Alfonso Signorini.

“You didn’t even say hello to me tonight” – said addressing the conductor. Pamela felt so excluded that she exclaimed: “I want to go home”.

Source: Mediaset

In short, a sad evening for her who was also nominated by the other roommates. For this she expressed all her disappointment wishing to go home: “I hope to go home, you have better you. You haven’t even greeted me tonight ”.

Alfonso in front of these words replied making it clear that it is impossible for him to greet all the competitors.

“It’s not like I can say goodbye to everyone, if I greeted all 20 competitors I would have already closed the first block of the program” – he said.

To try to raise the morale of the soubrette, the conductor did talk Marco Bellavia who said from the study: “You will stay inside for a long time ”. “Wait for me, I want to see you”- Pamela’s reply that she also took it out on Edoardo Donnamaria the moment he made his name.

“I’ll take it as I want, you are no longer my friend from today. Never a kindness towards me “ – his disappointment.

In the end, they also ended up in the nominations together with Pamela Prati Attilio Romita and Giaele De Donà. The favorite was once again Nikita.

We will see in the course of the next episode who the public will decide to send home. If she decides to please Pamela, who has expressed some pain to stay at home, or if she instead decides to give the soubrette a new opportunity to show off.