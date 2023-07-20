His name is Simone Ferrante and he is 45 years younger than her: here’s what we know about him

Over the past few hours the name of Pamela Prati returned to occupy the pages of the main gossip newspapers. The reason? The weekly ‘Diva e Donna’ has pinched the former competitor of Big Brother VIP with her new boyfriend. Her name is Simone Ferrante and she is 45 years younger than her. Let’s find out all the details together.

Pamela Prati has found again the love. As made public by the weekly ‘Diva e Donna’, the queen of Bagaglino was paparazzi with her new boyfriend, a model aged 19. The well-known newspaper immortalized a kiss between the two.

Who is Simone Ferrante, Pamela Prati’s new boyfriend

There are many who in these hours are trying to find information about Pamela Prati’s new boyfriend. We know what her name is Simon Ferrante, is 19 years old and is a model by profession. On Instagram Simone is not completely unknown, since she can count a number of followers equal to 14 thousand.

At the moment neither Pamela Prati nor her boyfriend have commented on it paparazzi that the weekly ‘Diva e Donna’ has published. We just have to wait for the next few hours to find out if the couple will break the silence and reveal further details on this story that is affecting all fans of gossip.

In a recent interview, speaking of Marco Bellavia and the birth of a possible relationship between them, Pamela Prati she expounded herself with these words: