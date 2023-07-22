Over the past few hours, Pamela Prati she ended up at the center of gossip because of her new relationship with a nineteen-year-old boy. All this was confirmed by the photos published by the weekly “Diva e Donna” but it seems that the couple lied to everyone. Let’s find out together what happened in detail.

Pamela Prati would be engaged to Simon Ferrante, a 19-year-old model. To confirm theirs relation it was the weekly “Diva e Donna” which published a photo which portrays the couple exchanging a passionate kiss. However the reality seems to be another.

In fact, in the course of the last few hours, one has arrived sensational report. The love story between Pamela Prati and Simone Ferrante would be staged. This was declared by a web user a Deianeira Marzano. Therefore the latter would have received a message which bears these words:

Hi Deia, as you can see I’m a model. I can assure you that this story is 100% fake, since he never hid his same-sex tastes. Indeed, until recently he was also engaged and I think we are still together. I’m amazed that with the known thing he starts doing such antics.

Subsequently, Deianira Marzano also expressed her own opinion opinion regarding the issue:

It seems that Prati’s new boyfriend is playing, given that I have received at least twenty messages like these from the environment.

Therefore, there would be strong doubts on the relationship between the showgirl and her new boyfriend. The reason? It seems that Simone Ferrante would have another sexual orientation. Currently neither Pamela Prati nor the model have released any statements on the matter. Therefore the couple prefers to keep the silence about their private life. Will the two come out sooner or later? We just have to find out.