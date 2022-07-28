A little over a month ago Pamela Prati, through an Instagram Stories, he had given the announcement of the untimely death of his nephew. After the serious mourning that hit her, the showgirl decided to open her heart and in an interview with the weekly ‘Chi’ she remembered her young man who died prematurely.

Without a doubt this is a painful summer for Pamela Prati. About a month ago, in fact, the queen of Bagaglino was forced to deal with the premature disappearance of his grandson. A sad news announced via her Instagram page and on which the showgirl had not revealed any details.

Today, however, Pamela Prati has decided to remember her nephew in an interview with the weekly ‘Chi’. The showgirl described the great ache that she and her sister, the boy’s mother, are experiencing right now. These were her words:

It is not something natural to allow a mother to bury a child.

Pamela Prati remembers Alessio, her grandson who died prematurely at the age of 40

In the interview given to the newspaper directed by Alfonso Signorini the showgirl opened her heart and remembered Alessiothe grandson who died prematurely at the age of 40, also revealing the reasons for the premature disappearance of the young man. These were his words:

He was 40 years old, he was a wonderful man, an exceptional father, an exemplary son, as well as a very good chef. In less than a month he flew to heaven because of a bad disease that didn’t even give us time to understand what was happening.

And, continuing, the showgirl said: