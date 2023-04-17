Pamela Prati, revelation about Antonella Fiordelisi and Edoardo Donnamaria

The calm returns between Pamela Prati and Edoardo Donnamaria. After the argument for the Big Brother Vip nominations, both shared an update on their social profiles, revealing that they had spent an evening together. They also share other friends with them.

In November, Pamela had declared herself “disappointed” by the nomination received by Edoardo. “I really didn’t expect it from you. You don’t do that to someone you love”, said the soubrette.

in an interview with Radio Cusano Campus, he instead said that he considers Edoardo a “good boy” and that he knows his parents. “I’m happy for them, I’m for absolute love”, she said referring to him and Antonella Fiordelisi. Pamela also posted a photo of them together on Instagram, with a dedication confirming the definitive end of the dispute.