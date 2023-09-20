From Friday 22 September the showgirl will be in the cast of the new edition of Tale e Quale

Pamela Prati has found love again. After the first stolen photos published last June, today, through new shots published by the weekly Whomade his relationship with the young model official Simone Ferrante.

Pamela Prati presents her new boyfriend — The shots published by the weekly are unequivocal. In the pictures Pamela Prati and Simone Ferrante they have dinner together and then exchange tender affection on the street like any couple. The Bagaglino star’s new partner is only 19 years old, There is therefore a 45 year difference between the two. Pamela Prati has thus found the right way to console herself after the difficult years of the scandal with her fake boyfriend Mark Caltagirone. See also Salernitana, who is Iervolino. The new Cairo between e-university, media and football

The photo on instagram — Since hiding had now become impossible, Pamela Prati who from Friday 22 September will be in the cast of Such and Which Show, decided to make everything official on Instagram. The showgirl published a shot taken by a third person inside the Colosseum. The two are from behind, Simone Ferrante looks at the center of the Arena, Pamela Prati holds him around the waist while she turns to look into the camera. He is not clearly seen, nor is he tagged but he is easily recognizable after the latest shots published. The photo, published on September 10is accompanied by a text in Spanish: “My destiny is to always love you, I hope that you can always be present. My destiny is that your kisses always come to me. You always live in my body. It is my destiny to love you like this a lot. Because this was our luck. It’s my destiny, you drive me crazy.” See also The Spanish team follows the Cruz Azul player very closely

who is simone ferrante? — Simone Ferrante he is a nineteen-year-old model, originally from Caserta, who works for a fashion agency and has several acquaintances in the world of entertainment, as Fanpage.it confirmed immediately after the first shots of the couple emerged last June. According to what he said Who, Simone and Pamela would have been a couple for several weeks now and would spend much of their free time together participating in various events and dinners to which Pamela Prati is invited. The showgirl, however, does not consider Simone her “toyboy”. “People are not toys” she would have told the weekly magazine “in the end it’s just a question of the head and the education of loving one another”. The boy has not commented on the relationship, for Pamela Prati it is a turning point in love after the disappointment of Mark Caltagirone.