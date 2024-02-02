Pamela Prati pregnant by Adriano Celentano – Curler

The actress Pamela Prati pregnant with Adriano Celentano had to have an abortion because his reaction left her speechless. Here is the story many years later

After 40 years the story of Pamela Prati pregnant with Adriano Celentano. The two were very young and had a slight flirtation. She was left waiting and, when she told him, she was left speechless by his reaction. He treated her like a stranger. She had no one, she couldn't raise a child all alone at the time. And so she took the decision to have an abortion.

After many years Dagospia republishes an old interview by Pamela Prati. On that occasion the former leading lady of Bagaglino had told about her when she became pregnant with Adriano Celentano. The two, in fact, had a love story that didn't last long, about 40 years ago.

She was 20 years old when she met Molleggiato: he had called her to be the protagonist of one of his albums, thus appearing on the cover of “A bit of an artist, a bit of not“. There was a spark between the two and the love lasted, however, for a short time.

In Rome before him I had only had one love affair, mainly spent in a cold room among beef quarters, with a young butcher's boy. But when I met Adriano Celentano, at twenty, I was still quite innocent. We loved each other for two wonderful nights. And now I was expecting a child from him.

Pamela Prati was at the beginning of her career. She informed Celentano of her pregnancy, but his reaction shocked her.

When I managed to find him and tell him on the phone he acted like an embarrassed stranger. 'I already have my children,' he told me, 'you could have been more careful,' he continued.

Pamela Prati pregnant Adriano Celentano: the interview resurfaces after years

Then the most difficult decision, that of letting go of that child who he would not have been able to support.