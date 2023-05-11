After Marco Bellavia, it seems that now there is another man in Pamela Prati’s life

According to some rumors that are becoming more and more insistent, Pamela Prati she would find peace of mind with a new boyfriend. To make users suspicious on the net was a photo published by herself on her Instagram profile. Let’s find out all the details together.

Over the last few hours, Pamela Prati has ended up in the center of the gossip. This time, to make the showgirl the protagonist of a gossip was aimage published by herself on her social account. The shot in question portrays the former competitor of Big Brother VIP hand in hand with a man but whose identity is unknown.

Needless to say the post it went viral within a few hours and captured the attention of users on the web. Currently, we are unaware of who the alleged boyfriend by Pamela Prati but one thing is certain: the woman showed up for dinner with a man who probably stole her Heart.

For the moment, none has arrived yet declaration by the interested party. Prati will break the silence about her life sentimental? We just have to find out!

Pamela Prati: the attendance with Marco Bellavia

As for the former geifina’s previous relationship, the latter had started one attendance with Marco Bellavia. However, a few weeks later, the conductor was shown alongside another woman. At a recent interviewPamela spoke on the matter with these words: