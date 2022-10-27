Despite the marriage between Pamela Prati and Mark Caltagirone has never been celebrated, the famous showgirl was forced by the court to pay for the work done by the wedding planner. In light of this, the woman has appealed the sentence and the hearing is scheduled for December. Let’s find out what happened in detail.

Although a few years have passed since marriage never celebrated between Pamela Prati and Mark Caltagirone, even today the showgirl has the aftermath of the story behind her. The story dates back to the year 2019 when the woman believed in the existence of a man for whom she felt love. She has declared herself victim of a scam that led her to find herself in the center of legal matters.

In detail, the gieffina is finding herself facing the process linked to the payment requested by the wedding planner. The latter, who would have organized the wedding, got a injunction equal to 2500 euros towards Aicos Management Group srls and Pamela Prati.

The person directly concerned presented hers opposition for the sentence requesting thecancellation of the same due to the absence of contractual documentation. She also claimed that Aicos srls commissioned the wedding. On the contrary, the wedding planner said she was in direct contact with Prati to organize in every detail the wedding never celebrated with Mark Caltagirone.

Pamela Prati appealed the sentence: the hearing is scheduled for December

In light of this, the Justice of the Peace of Prato rejected the request of Pamela Prati and came to the confirmation of the injunction of the wedding planner. However, it seems that gieffina has no intention of accepting this sentence against which she has proposed appeal. Now, the next one court hearing in which this issue will be discussed is scheduled for December.