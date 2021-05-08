Pamela Pardo returns to the stage as soloists. The young singer announced her return to music with a new performance.

The interpreter is about to release her new video clip with the expectation of positioning herself on the art scene. “I’m going to forget” Y “I hope you can’t”Are the themes that will mark its relaunch.

“I am very happy because I am back to show my music. It’s not that I was stopped or retired, but I kept a low profile. Also, the pandemic hit us all and now I’m here hard. Soon I will announce more news, “said Pamela Pardo in a statement.

Before relaunching as a soloist, his career passed through groups such as La Elite del Callao, Diosa del Ritmo, Hermanos Silva, Son del Puerto, Bella Bella, among other orchestras.

The young woman returns to music. Photo: Pamela Pardo / Instagram

