Pamela Mastropietro’s father was found lifeless, after the alarm raised by some family members, who were unable to contact him

The unfortunate news came yesterday. The dad of Pamela Mastropietro was found lifeless in his home in the Morena area, on the outskirts of Rome.

Stefano Mastropietro he was only 44 years old. Some family members have alerted the police, as they were no longer able to contact the man.

The agents of the State Police went to his home for a check and, once the door was opened, they made the dramatic discovery. According to the coroner, the death could date back to 4/5 days before. However, it will only beautopsy to confirm the hypothesis and to identify the cause of the sudden and unexpected disappearance.

The case of Pamela Mastropietro

Pamela Mastropietro lost her life at the age of 18 at the hands of Innocent Osaghale. Man was it sentenced to life.

The girl was dismembered and placed in a suitcase in Macerata in 2018. The accusations are those of crime, contempt and concealment of the body.

The only accusation that has not found confirmation is that of sexual assault.

The 18-year-old’s family has always fought for justice. asking for life imprisonment for Innocent Osaghale.

After 5 years still discussing whether or not he deserves a life sentence. Pamela dies every day while he sits quietly in prison. Here’s how she reduced it. I expect the state, justice, prosecutors to do their duty.

These are the words of the mother, who in the last hearings showed up in the courtroom with a raw shirt, with the remains of his beloved daughterto show everyone how that man had reduced her.

The Deputy Attorney General also has commented on the sentence of life imprisonment: