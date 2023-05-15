He hadn’t responded to anyone for several days, so some family members asked the police to go and check. Stefano Mastropietro was found dead in his home. He was 44 years old and was the father of Pamela Mastropietrothe 18-year-old torn to pieces in 2018 in Macerata by Innocent Oseghale.

An autopsy will be required to establish theexact cause of death. According to the coroner, it could date back to 4/5 days prior to the discovery.

After the sad news, which quickly spread on the web, came the words of Alessandra VerniPamela’s mother and Stefano’s ex-wife.

At least you can now hug her again. I send you a huge hug angels. Mother’s love welcome your dad in your arms.

In the previous days, the woman had written and sent a letter to Innocent Oseghalethe man accused of ending his daughter’s life and sentenced to life in prison.

He keeps repeating that he didn’t rape Pamela Mastropietro, that now faith helps him to carry on and that he works in prison 7 hours a day, 5 days a week.

Alessandra said to herself tired of hearing excuses about a man who after 5 years hasn’t regretted what he did to his daughter along with his friends. Broken to pieces, locked in a suitcase. He appeals to the color of his skin, to the violence suffered in the past, emphasizing that he could never have done such a thing. Below, a part of the words written by Pamela’s mother: