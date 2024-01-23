The Court of Cassation confirmed the life sentence of Pamela Mastropietro's murderer: the judges also recognized the violence

The final sentence has arrived against Innocent Oseghale, the man accused of the 18-year-old's crime Pamela Mastropietro. The judges of the Supreme Court rejected the appeal of the defendant's lawyers, after the second trial in Perugia, regarding sexual violence.

So no penalty reduction for the man who, in 2018, raped and chopped up the then 18-year-old Pamela Mastropietro. The Supreme Court confirmed the life sentence for Innocent Oseghale.

The words of Pamela Mastropietro's mother after the sentence

A sentence that mother Alessandra had been waiting for for almost 6 years and which she welcomed with joy, as they testify her words:

It's what I've been waiting for for six years. That's what I hoped for, my battle doesn't end here regarding any other responsibilities. I ask Oseghale to repent and say who was with him. I don't want him out of prison in just 10 years.

Pamela's mother also revealed that on January 30th, on the occasion of theanniversary of his daughter's passingone will be organised torchlight procession in the place where the bench dedicated to Pamela was installed, in Piazza Re di Roma.

The 18-year-old's case has been the subject of great discussion for years. Initially the judges had not recognized the aggravating circumstance of sexual violence. A “lack” that has always pained Alessandra, who continued to fight so that, instead, her daughter obtained justice for everything. She has appeared in court several times with one T-shirt with the printed on it photo of his daughter's remains.

The woman had repeatedly stated in front of the cameras:

After all these years still debating whether or not he deserves a life sentence. Pamela dies every single day, while he sits quietly in prison. Here's how she reduced it (showing the aforementioned t-shirt). I expect the State, justice and prosecutors to do their duty.

After many years, the Attorney General of Cassation, Maria Francesca Loy stated that every gap has been filled and the logical proof on the reconstruction of the facts, which cannot be questioned. The facts, as they unfolded, would not make logical sense if violence had not also been committed.

The remains of Pamela Mastropietro were found in 2018 inside two suitcasesin the industrial area of ​​Macerata.