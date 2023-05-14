Pamela Mastropietro, father Stefano found dead. Her mother’s post: “At least you can hug her again”

“At least now you can hug her again.” So Pamela Mastropietro’s mother greeted her ex-husband Stefano, found lifeless in her home in the province of Rome. The father of the 18-year-old killed in Macerata in January 2018 was lying on the floor in the living room of her house in Morena.

It was the police who made the discovery this morning, warned by some relatives who were no longer able to contact him. He would have been dead for several days, perhaps due to an illness. He may have fallen and hit his head, as confirmed by a patch of blood found on the ground. However, the prosecutor ordered the autopsy as part of the investigations.

His ex-wife Alessandra Verni published a post on Facebook to remember him: “At least you can now embrace her again! I send you a huge hug angels. Mother’s love welcome your dad in your arms “.