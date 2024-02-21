Just a few days ago, on the show 'Magaly TV, the firm' It had been confirmed that Pamela López was going to start divorce proceedings with Christian Cueva, with the help of the lawyer Claudia Zumaeta, who appeared in the TV space to talk about what would come later for the footballer's now ex-partner. However, a big surprise was generated this Tuesday, January 20, when the lawyer was on the set of 'Urraca' to say that her client never responded to her to make an appointment and start the process. Besides, The mother of the children of the popular 'Aladdin' was captured traveling to Europe.

Did Pamela López leave Peru?

Pamela López is no longer in Peru. This was confirmed by herself in her Instagram stories. The still wife of Christian Cueva He left Lima for Paris, France, on the night of Monday, February 19. Later, she moved to Switzerland to meet a friend of hers.

Likewise, in her faithful style, the show host slipped the possibility that the popular 'Aladdin' was the one who bought her the plane ticket and does not rule out that both could meet in Europe, since the athlete is in Spain.

“I don't think she travels just to hug her friend, no. Because Barcelona is 2 hours from Geneva (Switzerland), by flight or vice versa. Cueva can see it up there. We assume that Cueva is the one who paid the ticket“, he expressed.

Will Pamela López no longer divorce Christian Cueva?

According to the statements of Magaly Medina and the lawyer Claudia Zumaeta, the divorce proceedings between Pamela López and Christian Cueva have not been able to begin because the footballer's still-wife decided to ignore the lawyer's attempts at communication, in addition to the fact that she decided to go on a trip to Europe.

“We had agreed, from the day we made the announcement that I was going to sponsor her in her divorce, that from that moment on everything was going to be carried out internally, respecting the formalities (…). After that, we agreed on a date to that she could come to my studio, talk and start the process“said the legal expert.

“I sent him a message and asked him to set a date for him to come to the studio and make a space for him on the agenda. The message was completely left unseen. There was no 'thank you', 'I'm not going to continue with the process' or 'for the moment I'm going to take some time and travel', because, if you appoint a lawyer, it is understood that everything you are going to do do you are going to have to move it to him. Tacitly, she is already saying it“, he noted.