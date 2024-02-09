Pamela Lopez She generated a stir in the world of entertainment since she announced the end of her marriage to Christian Cueva. Through a statement, the soccer player's still-wife revealed the reason why their relationship ended: “It occurred after a series of unfortunate events involving a person from the artistic world (cumbia).” Then, she decided to expose on national television some evidence of the alleged infidelity of the father of her children with the singer. Pamela Franco. This scandal has made many people curious about how old he is. Pamela Lopez.

How did the love story between Pamela López and Christian Cueva begin and why did it end?

Pamela López and Christian Cueva They have been a couple closely followed by football and entertainment fans. Their love story dates back to 2011.

The popular 'Aladdin' began his career as a professional footballer, standing out in the sports club University of San Martín de Porres when he met Pamela. At that time, López had a seven-year-old daughter.

Although Cueva and López have gone through ups and downs in their romance, it was consolidated over the years and they decided to take the next step. They both got married and had a wedding that took place in 2019.

Pamela López shared photos when her romance with Christian Cueva was just beginning and when they got married. Photo: LR composition/Instagram/Pamela López

It should be noted that, throughout their relationship, it was rumored that the footballer was unfaithful to his wife. In that sense, Cueva was romantically linked to several models: Alexandra 'La Chama' Méndez, Shirley Arica, Olinda Castañeda, Vania Bludau and Rosángela Espinoza.

Although Lopez did not pay attention to these speculations for several years, at the beginning of 2024 he announced the end of his relationship. 12 years after checking Cueva's cell phone, in which she found signs that he deceived her. Along those lines, she accused Pamela Francoex-partner of Christian Domínguez, of having a secret relationship with Cueva.

López delivered evidence to programs like 'Magaly TV, la firma' and 'América hoy' that leave Cueva and Franco in a bad light: videos, WhatsApp conversations and the audio of a phone call.

How many children does Pamela López have?

Pamela Lopez had a daughter from a previous engagement Christian Cueva. The name of López's first-born daughter is Fabiannawho is now 18 years old.

With the popular 'Aladdin', Pamela López conceived three children: two girls (one 9 and one 4 years old), and a 5-year-old boy.

Pamela López, Christian Cueva and their children. Photo: Instagram/Pamela López

How old is Pamela López and how old has she been with Christian Cueva?

Pamela Lopez He has never revealed his age in front of cameras or through his social networks, despite showing with photos how he celebrated each of his birthdays.

Without a doubt, this curious fact, revealed by the program 'Magaly TV, la firma', has shocked his followers, since Cueva's still wife always kept it a secret.

Pamela Lopez He was born on June 10, 1987 in Trujillo, La Libertad, so he has 37 years. For its part, Christian Cueva He was born on November 23, 1991 in Huamachuco, La Libertad. Currently, the footballer has 32 years. In that sense, the age difference between the two is 5 years.