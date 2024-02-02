A few days ago, Pamela López surprised more than one by announcing the end of her 12-year relationship with Christian Cueva. In this regard, the businesswoman pointed out that she decided to end her marriage due to a series of unfortunate events. Along these lines, Pamela hinted that the father of her three children cheated on her with another woman from the artistic world, specifically, from the cumbia environment. “She intends to sell an image of a victim today,” was the clue that López gave at the time. This February 2, Pamela showed the first evidence of Christian's infidelity.

What did Pamela López show about Christian Cueva's infidelity?

Pamela Lopez She used her Instagram account to publish the first proof that her husband, Christian Cueva, was unfaithful to her. In that sense, the businesswoman showed a photograph in which the call log of a telephone is seen.

In this regard, Pamela noted: “Who makes a group call to someone they don't know? Stop lying,” Pamela wrote, generating a stir on social networks.

Pamela López shows proof of Christian Cueva's infidelity. Photo: Instagram/Pamela López

NOTE IN DEVELOPMENT…

