In a telephone conversation with Magaly Medina, Pamela López, still wife of Christian Cueva, shared a revelation about the footballer's infidelity. During the call, López mentioned that Christian Domínguez not only informed him about 'Aladdin' with Pamela Franco, but also revealed to her that the relationship between him and the cumbia singer was going through a crisis at the end of last year. This would be a very different image from the one that Domínguez and Franco sold on social networks, in which they always seemed to be very in love and happy in their four years of relationship.

Did Christian Domínguez and Pamela Franco suffer a crisis in their relationship in November?

According to the statements of Pamela López in 'Magaly TV, the firm', Christian Domínguez would have revealed that, in November 2023, he was separated from Pamela Franco, which would possibly have mitigated the impact of the infidelity scandal of the leader of the Great International Orchestra with Mary Moncada, who were protected while having privacy on public roads in a car.

According to López, this would be the reason for the tropical singer's apparent calm about Domínguez's controversial deception. Cueva's wife stated that, despite what they appeared to do, “each one was making her life her own.”

“I understand that she and Christian Domínguez have been on bad terms since November of last year, they are half separated and everyone lives their own lives. That is why she has reacted so calmly when he has done what he has done to her. Therefore, she is very relaxed. She is going to sell the role of victim to her, but in reality it does not affect her, if she has been sucking the day that Christian (Cueva) has deposited her, “ stated Pamela López.

Did Pamela López and Christian Cueva also have problems in November?

Likewise, Christian Cueva's spouse shared details about her own experiences during that tumultuous period. In her words, the months of November and December were difficult for her, with frequent conflicts with the soccer player, who spent days away from home and stayed in hotels like the Westin with his friends, which generated confrontations between the couple.

“Those months of November and December have been fatal for me. He would leave the house and stay three days at the Westin or anywhere with his friends. He wouldn't come to sleep, we would fight”declared the wife of 'Aladdin'.

Pamela López was skeptical and expressed her doubts that, during the time in which Pamela Franco and Christian Dominguez were separated, the singer could have had some type of connection with Cueva, due to the constant excuses that the athlete gave his wife to be able to stay out of the marital home. Until the closing of this note, none of those involved declared anything on this issue.

