Pamela López broke her silence and confronted speculation about her alleged participation in the statement issued by the footballer this Tuesday, February 13. López wrote to Rodrigo González, show host 'Love and fire', and wanted to make it very clear that she had nothing to do with the public apologies launched by 'Aladdin'.

What did Christian Domínguez's statement say?

It all started when Rodrigo González, driver 'Love and fire', He read Christian Cueva's statement at the beginning of the program and suggested that López could have been the author, due to its wording and some expressions used. This is explained by the clarification that the footballer made about the infidelity he committed with Pamela Franco, in which he denied that it was a serious relationship, but rather “an improper connection.” In addition, he emphasized the love he felt for his still wife.

“I deeply regret the pain that these events of the past cause you today and my only intention is to try to alleviate and mitigate it. It was an improper, erroneous, mistaken, harmful connection, which we left precisely because it was not correct… Although five years ago we cut contact, I was foolish enough to talk to her (Pamela Franco) again, just once, from a three-way call. These events are known and, although they did not come to light, they opened deep wounds in my family, which I regret and would like to be able to heal.” , he stated.

Publication by Christian Cueva in which he admits infidelity to Pamela López. Photo: Christian Cueva/Instagram

What did Pamela López say about Christian Domínguez's statement?

After Rodrigo González and 'Gigi' Miter They claimed that Pamela López would have had something to do with Christian Cueva's statement, she decided to intervene to clarify the situation.

In a text message sent to the production of 'Amor y fuego', Pamela López indicated that she has no connection with the writing of the statement and asked for respect for her and her family in the midst of all this media frenzy. González read the message in the program and assured that López requested that it not be stated that she was the author of the message published by Cueva.

“She has written to us to tell us that these are very difficult times for her and her family and that, with great respect, she asks us not to affirm that she wrote the statement,” declared 'Peluchín'.

Furthermore, López emphasized that he has not communicated with Christian Cueva and that each one has their truth in this situation. Given this clarification, Rodrigo González invited Pamela to communicate directly with the program if she wanted to add anything else to her statement. “We have no contact,” Lopez wrote.

“Christian Cueva is worried about seeking forgiveness for Pachacámac (América TV) and Pamela López here is worried that they will think that she wrote the statement. Each one has their truth,” the Willax TV host exclaimed.

What did Pamela Franco say about her romance with Christian Cueva?

At the premiere of 'Mande Who Mande',Pamela FrancoHe revealed that he began a romantic relationship withChristian Cueva and admitted to feeling very embarrassed by this fact.

"We went back and forth. It was a very complicated issue because he lied to me. He told me one thing and another came out. At that moment in my life, when I was 28 years old, I believed that story. He told me that he was not with his partner (Pamela López). It was something toxic… That's why I walked away 1,000 times… But he was always there," he said.

