A special outing. pamela lopez shares, through her social networks, what her day to day is like with her husband Christian Cueva, but this time she has surprised her followers by spending the day with the wives of Carlos Zambrano, by Andres Andrade and the partner of Aldair Rodríguez, who was recently the protagonist of an ampay for the “Magaly TV, la firme” program. Cuevita’s wife was very smiling next to her friends and she did not hesitate to send an important message.

What did Christian Cueva’s wife say after going out with footballer couples?

Through his Instagram account, pamela lopez He published some photos of what this meeting was like with the couples of the soccer players of the Peruvian team. “Together we are stronger. I love you bitches. What a nice reduced, huh ”, wrote the wife of Christian Cueva.

“Nothing is stronger than a woman who has rebuilt herself. What a good outing, girls”, He added later, with another photo with his friends.

Wives of Peruvian soccer players meet. Photo: Instagram

Pamela López and more soccer players’ wives met in Plaza San Miguel. Photo: Instagram

What does Pamela López, Cueva’s wife, do?

Pamela López married soccer player Christian Cueva in 2019, but they have been together for more than a decade. Despite this, little is known about the woman’s life. Only through her social networks does she show herself devoted to the care of her home and her children. Let’s remember that the couple has two girls and a boy, although she has an older daughter from her previous engagement.

In the same way, Pamela is a Christian person, as shown on social networks, in which she manifests her faith in God.

