Just a few days ago, Christian Cueva and Pamela López left Lima to travel together to Europe after participating in a spiritual retreat, in which the Peruvian soccer player claimed to be sorry for having been unfaithful to his wife and mother of his children. According to the information that emerged in the entertainment programs, both would have decided to go to Spain, but now, the portal Instarándula shared some images of Pamela López in one of the Disney parks, in Paris, and there was a detail that was not overlooked.

Did Pamela López and Christian Cueva travel together?

Christian Cueva and Pamela López They were observed in the facilities of the Jorge Chávez International Airport, preparing to take a flight to Europe. The precision of the destination in the Old Continent had not been established initially, but their departure from Peru has aroused curiosity regarding the future of both and whether they will seek to resume their relationship, along with the objectives they seek to achieve there.

The Instarándula site exclusively shared a photograph that captures the couple in the international boarding area of ​​the airport, evidence that dismisses the continuation of the divorce process initiated by López last February.

Christian Cueva and Pamela López make a radical decision and leave the country after a spiritual retreat. Photo: composition LR/Instagram/Pamela López/Instarándula

Did Pamela López wear a wedding veil?

Pamela López, mother of Christian Cueva's children, seems to have overcome her husband's infidelity, as she looked radiant in the Disneyland parks in Paris. A video posted by Instarándula captures the still wife of the popular member of Alianza Lima, so she poses for a photo with who appears to be an admirer.

In the clip, she radiates happiness, but one particular aspect caught the attention of Samuel Suárez's followers. It was highlighted that Pamela López was wearing a wedding veil adorned with ears of the character Minnie Mouse, a typical item available to visitors in this popular tourist destination located in Europe.

Were Christian Cueva and Pamela López on a spiritual retreat?

During the spiritual retreat, Christian Cueva took a moment to meditate on his previous behaviors and reflect on his bond with Pamela Lopez. It is reported that the athlete expressed his regret and sent moving messages to Pamela. In these, he admitted her faults and expressed his intention to correct them for a possible reconstruction of her relationship.

Christian Cueva and Pamela López in spiritual retreat. Photo: LR/ATV composition

“My name is Christian Cueva. It is a very nice moment for me, after such a big storm that I went through in my life. I want to invite my wife… Forgive me for all those things, it wasn't me. I love you,” was what 'Aladino' expressed to Pamela López, who gave him a hug.