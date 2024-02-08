Christian Cueva He is in the eye of the storm after Pamela López hinted that he was unfaithful to her with a cumbia singer. Following the evidence shown by the soccer player's spouse, she claims that Pamela Franco had a romantic relationship with him while he was married. It should be noted that before this controversy broke out, López confronted the popular 'Aladdin', who had strong words for the mother of his children. This fight between the two could be seen in a WhatsApp chat shown by the athlete's still wife.

What did Christian Cueva say to Pamela López after suspicions of infidelity?

Pamela Lopez has decided to expose her still husband Christian Cueva on national television since announcing the end of their 12-year relationship. The mother of the footballer's children has not hesitated to show evidence in various entertainment programs that leaves him in a bad light.

At first, López gave Magaly Medina a chat from 2018 in which they warned him about Cueva's infidelity with Pamela Franco. Likewise, a phone call conversation that she had with Christian Domínguez's ex, whom she asks how he knows the father of her children. Finally, he gave her details of the bad behavior of the popular 'Aladdin' with her three children and with her for not saying goodbye to them before traveling to Spain, where he will undergo surgery.

But not only did she provide evidence to 'Magaly TV, la firma', Pamela López also contacted the production of 'America today' and provided him with a WhatsApp chat in which a fight with Christian Cueva is perceived. This occurred on December 1, 2023, when López suspected the footballer's infidelity.

“Enjoy what you do, change photos and everything, hope it goes well”writes Cave. “Thank you Christian, I hope that from now on everything is for the well-being of our children… You and I are very hurt… And just as you said, each person for themselves, this time it will be like that”reply Lopez.

“Pamela stops putting your life, your wills,” he says. Christian. “Okay,” answers the footballer's still wife.

Christian Cueva and Pamela López had a fight after rumors of the footballer's infidelity. Photo: América TV

How was the confrontation between Pamela López, still wife of Christian Cueva, and Pamela Franco?

On Monday, February 5, the host Magaly Medina revealed that he spoke with Pamela López and she authorized him to show a phone call that he had with Pamela Franco. Christian Cueva's wife confronted the former Alma Bella at the time because she had suspicions that she had a secret affair with the father of her children.

In that conversation, Lopez asks Frank how she knew Cueva and the reason why he made her a bank deposit of 280 soles.

“I have nothing to do with him… I know him like everyone knows him… Call my friend Vanessa and ask her,” answered Frank several times when asked Lopez.