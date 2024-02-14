In the recent program of Magaly Medina, the host said that she had extensive communication with Pamela López and claims that she made some new revelations about her relationship with Christian Cueva. This would be related to what she stated Pamela Franco in her interview in 'Mande qué mande', in which she assured that she was not the only woman with whom the footballer was linked. According to the entertainment space report, the now ex-partner of the steering wheel discovered an affair with Chris Soifer years ago. On the other hand, Pamela López's lawyer announced that her client has already started divorce proceedings against the athlete.

Did Christian Cueva and Chris Soifer have an affair?

In September 2019, Chris Soifer He participated in one of the editions of the controversial program 'The Value of Truth'. In that episode they asked him a question related to the footballer: “Did you have an affair with Christian Cueva?” At that moment, one of her companions touched the red button and saved her from responding.

After that, there was speculation of a link between the Peruvian national team player and Michelille Soifer's sister. Now, JeyciChris' ex-partner, spoke with Magaly's cameras and assured that she was unfaithful to him in 2019. He even reveals that he spoke with 'Aladdin's' wife.

“I found out about the infidelity of Christian Cueva and Chris Soifer, between July and August 2019. We hacked his WhatsApp, Christian had his family with Pamela López and Chris Soifer was with me. I confronted her and she lied to me“said the Dominican character.

“I told all this to Pamela, I had a conversation with her, we spoke on the phone and she wrote to me because she wanted to know the truth. I sent her (the alleged evidence). She confronted him and Cueva had to tell the truth.“Jeyci added.

In addition, she reported that Chris had asked the player to leave his family to travel with her to Mexico, a country where he also worked as an athlete.

Did Christian Cueva apologize to Pamela López?

After issuing a statement on his social networks, Christian Cueva He made a call to the program 'Mande qué mande' to break his silence, for the first time, after Pamela Franco stated that she had a romantic relationship with him, despite the fact that the footballer had a relationship with Pamela López.

“If I am here it is because I ask for forgiveness from God, from my still wife and mother of my children. Above all, I ask for forgiveness from my children, that is the greatest pain I have in life, and I will never forgive myself.” , having failed my family, having gone through so many things. These situations are painful for me because the only thing that interested me since I was a child was playing soccer. So, that is what hurts me the most. I am far from my children and trying to get back to what I do,” he said.

